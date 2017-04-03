Newsletter
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis remembers Colombia, Paraguay, Venezuela and Congo

2017-04-03

Pope Francis remembered the countries that are currently suffering, from a city hit by a tragedy in 2012, Carpi, Italy. The earthquakes from five years ago led to thousands of displaced people and more than 20 fatalities.

Pope Francis also mentioned more than 250 people who had died in Colombia because of the mud avalanche.

POPE FRANCIS
"I pray for the victims, and I assure my closeness and yours to those who mourn the disappearance of their loved ones."

The pope also called for peace in Venezuela, Paraguay and especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In recent days, this country has seen 40 police officers beheaded and the bodies of two UN officials were found dead.

POPE FRANCIS
"I assure my closeness to this nation and I urge everyone to pray for peace, so that the hearts of those who committed such crimes do not remain slaves of hatred and violence."

The pope then gave a special greeting to a group of people present in the square: the sick. Despite the threat of rain, they decided to participate in the Mass.

POPE FRANCIS
"I want to thank you, the sick. There are 4,500 sick here. Thanks to you, who with your sufferings you help the Church, you help carry the cross of Christ. Thank you. Many thanks to you."

On Friday, the Vatican announced in a statement that Pope Francis is resuming his monthly visits to patients that he started during the Jubilee of Mercy. This is another example of how the pope keeps the sick present on the Church's agenda.


