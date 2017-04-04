Pope asks to pray for the youth in April, so that they are moved by great causes

For the month of April, Pope Francis asks to pray for the young, so that they may be involved in the great causes of today's world, such as aiding emigrants.





Pope Francis acknowledges that getting caught up in the moment is easy, but in his video he invites young people to reflect and make a personal change that will help them improve their future .





"Do not let others be the protagonists of change. You young people are the future. Let them go to work for a better world. It is a challenge, yes it is a challenge. Do you accept it?"





According to the International Labor Organization, approximately 71 million young people worldwide are unemployed . In a survey of 28 countries, almost 25 percent of 15 to 29 year olds neither study nor work.









