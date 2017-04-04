Newsletter
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope asks to pray for the youth in April, so that they are moved by great causes

2017-04-04

For the month of April, Pope Francis asks to pray for the young, so that they may be involved in the great causes of today's world, such as aiding emigrants.

Pope Francis acknowledges that getting caught up in the moment is easy, but in his video he invites young people to reflect and make a personal change that will help them improve their future.

"Do not let others be the protagonists of change. You young people are the future. Let them go to work for a better world. It is a challenge, yes it is a challenge. Do you accept it?"

According to the International Labor Organization, approximately 71 million young people worldwide are unemployed. In a survey of 28 countries, almost 25 percent of 15 to 29 year olds neither study nor work.


AQ/JC
CTV / VIDEO OF THE POPE
BN
-Up:

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311