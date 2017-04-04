Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis: There are economic powers that impose rules in order to benefit themselves

2017-04-04

Pope Francis denounced manipulated globalization. In his message for the 50th anniversary of Pope Paul VI's encyclical on integral development, Populorum Progressio, he said that today's world suffers from two evils: individualism and ideological visions that massifies the person and strips him of his identity.

POPE FRANCIS
"This massification is also of interest to the economic powers that want to exploit globalization. Instead of favoring collaboration between peoples, they impose a global market in which they themselves are the ones who dictate the rules and those who profit."

The solution, said the pope, is to apply the principle of subsidiarity and not only invest in the economic aspect. Two ideas, he pointed out, that Pope Paul VI urged with his encyclical.

POPE FRANCIS
"Development is not always about having more goods available, only for material well-being. FLASH. The duty of solidarity obliges us to seek just modalities of sharing, so that there is not a dramatic inequality between those who have too much and who have nothing, between those who discard and those who are discarded."

Pope Francis delivered this speech before members of the Vatican ministry for Integral Human Development that began operating in January. It is the result of four departments of the Holy See merged into one, which are related to humanitarian tasks such as migrants and peace.

Pope Paul VI was one of the popes that most influenced Pope Francis' thinking. He quotes him often, and shares similar visions of the Church and world.


JRB/JC
CTV
-F
-BN
Up:JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311