Pope Francis: There are economic powers that impose rules in order to benefit themselves

Pope Francis denounced manipulated globalization Pope Paul VI's encyclical on integral development, Populorum Progressio , he said that today's world suffers from two evils: individualism and ideological visions that massifies the person and strips him of his identity. . In his message for the 50th anniversary of, he said that today's world suffers from two evils: individualism and ideological visions that massifies the person and strips him of his identity.





"This massification is also of interest to the economic powers that want to exploit globalization. Instead of favoring collaboration between peoples, they impose a global market in which they themselves are the ones who dictate the rules and those who profit."





The solution, said the pope, is to apply the principle of subsidiarity and not only invest in the economic aspect. Two ideas, he pointed out, that Pope Paul VI urged with his encyclical.





"Development is not always about having more goods available, only for material well-being. FLASH. The duty of solidarity obliges us to seek just modalities of sharing, so that there is not a dramatic inequality between those who have too much and who have nothing, between those who discard and those who are discarded."





Pope Francis delivered this speech before members of the Vatican ministry for Integral Human Development that began operating in January. It is the result of four departments of the Holy See merged into one, which are related to humanitarian tasks such as migrants and peace.





Pope Paul VI was one of the popes that most influenced Pope Francis' thinking. He quotes him often, and shares similar visions of the Church and world.









