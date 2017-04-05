Newsletter
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis condemns chemical bombing in Syria and terrorist attack in St. Petersburg

2017-04-05

Pope Francis began his General Audience by greeting the pilgrims, and after consoling this little boy, he did not want to let go of the Holy Father. 

During the event, the pope continued his weekly catechesis on hope, and concluded by strongly condemning the recent terrorist attacks in both Syria and Russia. 

On Tuesday, a chemical bombing in Syria killed dozens of innocent civilians, while on Monday, a bombing in St. Petersburg killed 14. 

POPE FRANCIS
"In this moment, my thoughts go to the recent and grave attacks in the St. Petersburg metro that produced many victims and casualties. We witness the latest events in Syria. I express my strong disapproval for unacceptable massacre that took place yesterday in the Idlib province, where dozens of unarmed people were killed, including many children. I pray for the victims and their families, and I appeal to the conscience of those who have political responsibilities, both locally and internationally, to cease this tragedy and bring relief to the  population that has been exhausted by war for too long.”

During his catechesis, Pope Francis also spoke on the importance of hope, and recalled the words of St. Peter, who said that "it is better to suffer doing good.”

POPE FRANCIS
"When we suffer for the good, we are in communion with the Lord, who agreed to suffer and be crucified for our salvation. When we, too, in both big and small situations of our life, accept to suffer for the good, it's as if emit the resurrection and seeds of life around us, and we did shine the light of Easter in darkness.”

Due to the attacks in both Russia and Syria this week, the Holy Father's words on hope had a very strong significance. 


JC
CTV
-F
-BN
Up:JC

