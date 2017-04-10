Pope's Schedule: Pope Francis will return to wash prisoner's feet on Holy Thursday

During Holy Week, Pope Francis will not miss his weekly catechesis with the pilgrims on Wednesday.





On Thursday at 9:30, he will celebrate the Chrism Mass, where he will bless the holy oils that will be used throughout the year when administering Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders, and Anointing of the Sick.





In the afternoon, he will celebrate the rite of the washing of feet at a prison in Paliano, about 30 miles outside of Rome.





On Friday at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter's Basilica, he will preside over the Penitential Ceremony. At 9:15 p.m., he will then travel to the Colosseum for the traditional Way of the Cross. This year, the pilgrims will reflect on meditations written by Anne-Marie Pelletier, the first woman to win the Ratzinger Prize, which is considered the Nobel Prize of Theology.





The Easter Vigil will be held Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the Basilica, while Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Square. It will be followed by the pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing.





