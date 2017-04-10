Newsletter
Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope's Schedule: Pope Francis will return to wash prisoner's feet on Holy Thursday

2017-04-10

During Holy Week, Pope Francis will not miss his weekly catechesis with the pilgrims on Wednesday.

On Thursday at 9:30, he will celebrate the Chrism Mass, where he will bless the holy oils that will be used throughout the year when administering Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders, and Anointing of the Sick.

In the afternoon, he will celebrate the rite of the washing of feet at a prison in Paliano, about 30 miles outside of Rome.

On Friday at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter's Basilica, he will preside over the Penitential Ceremony. At 9:15 p.m., he will then travel to the Colosseum for the traditional Way of the Cross. This year, the pilgrims will reflect on meditations written by Anne-Marie Pelletier, the first woman to win the Ratzinger Prize, which is considered the Nobel Prize of Theology.

The Easter Vigil will be held Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the Basilica, while Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Square. It will be followed by the pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing. 

JRB/JC
RR
-FL
-PR
Up:FV

