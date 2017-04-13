The pope tenderly washed the feet of 12 prisoners on Holy Thursday

The pope washed the feet of 12 prisoners at the Italian prison of Paliano. Among them were three women and a Muslim, who will be baptized as a Christian in June. One was Argentine, another Albanian, and the rest were Italian. Two of these prisoners were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the others serve varying jail terms.





I t was not the first time that the pope washed the feet of prisoners on Holy Thursday . In 2013, during the first Holy Week of his pontificate, he held this ceremony in the juvenile prison of Casal de Marmo. In 2015, he celebrated the Mass and Washing of the Feet in the prison of Rebbibia.



