Pope Francis has arrived in the Cairo International Airport a little after 2 p.m. There he was received by a government representative, by the Coptic Catholic Patriarch of Alexandria, Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak, by the apostolic nuncio and by the bishop of Luxor.





From the airport he has transferred to the Presidential Palace to meet with the President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.









AC/MB

CTV

- VM

BN