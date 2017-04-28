Pope is received with honors by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

embarked on one of the most delicate and significant journeys of his pontificate. The pope left Rome shortly after 11 o'clock in the morning. He got out of this car at the base of the plane and





Shortly before two o'clock he arrived at Cairo International Airport. There he was welcomed by the country authorities and also by a representation of both the Catholic and Coptic Churches.





Later the pope traveled to the Presidential Palace , where he was received with honors in an solemn ceremony.





Following the formal greetings between the two delegations, Pope Francis held a closed-door meeting with the President of the Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.









