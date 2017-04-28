Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope is received with honors by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

2017-04-28

The pope left Rome shortly after 11 o'clock in the morning. He got out of this car at the base of the plane and embarked on one of the most delicate and significant journeys of his pontificate.

Shortly before two o'clock he arrived at Cairo International Airport. There he was welcomed by the country authorities and also by a representation of both the Catholic and Coptic Churches.

Later the pope traveled to the Presidential Palace, where he was received with honors in an solemn ceremony.

Following the formal greetings between the two delegations, Pope Francis held a closed-door meeting with the President of the Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.


AC/MB
CTV
-V
-BN
Up:JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311