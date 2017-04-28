Today Pope Francis will speak at the "Vatican" of Sunni Muslims

Pope Francis arrives in Egypt today to defuse the clash of conflicts between Christians and Muslims.





He has been invited to speak at Al Azhar University, which is more or less the "Vatican" of Sunni Muslims. It is perhaps the most important institution in the Muslim world.





With this message, he advanced the mission of his trip.





POPE FRANCIS

"A message of brotherhood and reconciliation with all the children of Abraham, particularly the Muslim world, in which Egypt holds so important a place.”





The pope will also give an important speech at a Cairo hotel, in front of the president, politicians and representatives of civil society. It will be a delicate speech, because Al Sisi came to power in 2013, after a highly supported coup rejecting the Islamization undertaken by his predecessor, Morsi.





At the last minute, Pope Francis will visit the Pope of the Copts, Theodore II, as a sign of solidarity for the recent attacks.





On Saturday, the pope will celebrate Mass in front of 20,000 people at a military airport in Cairo. There, he will meet with priests and religious before returning to Rome.









