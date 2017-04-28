Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Today Pope Francis will speak at the "Vatican" of Sunni Muslims

2017-04-28

Pope Francis arrives in Egypt today to defuse the clash of conflicts between Christians and Muslims. 

He has been invited to speak at Al Azhar University, which is more or less the "Vatican" of Sunni Muslims. It is perhaps the most important institution in the Muslim world.

With this message, he advanced the mission of his trip.  

POPE FRANCIS
"A message of brotherhood and reconciliation with all the children of Abraham, particularly the Muslim world, in which Egypt holds so important a place.”

The pope will also give an important speech at a Cairo hotel, in front of the president, politicians and representatives of civil society. It will be a delicate speech, because Al Sisi came to power in 2013, after a highly supported coup rejecting the Islamization undertaken by his predecessor, Morsi.

At the last minute, Pope Francis will visit the Pope of the Copts, Theodore II, as a sign of solidarity for the recent attacks.

On Saturday, the pope will celebrate Mass in front of 20,000 people at a military airport in Cairo. There, he will meet with priests and religious before returning to Rome.


JMB/JC
RR
SV
- PR
Up: AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311