LIVE: Pope participates in a prayer meeting with the local clergy

Pope Francis meets with the local clergy at the Coptic Catholic Patriarchal Seminary. Also in attendance will be the Coptic Catholic Patriarch, in which they will celebrate the Liturgy of the Word together.





In his speech, the Holy Father will then address more than 1,500 priests, religious and seminarians.





At this seminary in Maadi, south of Cairo, the vast majority of candidates for the priesthood are trained.