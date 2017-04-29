Pope Francis concludes his historical trip to Egypt

At the end of the papal trip in Egypt, the President of the Republic, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, said goodbye to the pope in this way before he boarded the plane to Rome.





Right before boarding the plane, the President honored him by bringing Pope Francis to the entrance of the presidential lounge and taking him to the room of honor to briefly speak in private.





The main leaders from the country and different religious professions thanked the pope for visiting them before the pope boarded his flight at 5 p.m. He will return back to Rome at 8:30 p.m.









