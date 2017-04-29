Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis concludes his historical trip to Egypt

2017-04-29

At the end of the papal trip in Egypt, the President of the Republic, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, said goodbye to the pope in this way before he boarded the plane to Rome. 

Right before boarding the plane, the President honored him by bringing Pope Francis to the entrance of the presidential lounge and taking him to the room of honor to briefly speak in private. 

The main leaders from the country and different religious professions thanked the pope for visiting them before the pope boarded his flight at 5 p.m. He will return back to Rome at 8:30 p.m. 


MB
CTV
-VM
BN
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311