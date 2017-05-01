Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope's weekly schedule: he presides at a Mass to ordain future priests and deacons

2017-05-01

After returning from a busy couple days in Egypt over the weekend, the pope starts off his week slowly. 

He will deliver his homilies at daily Mass in Casa Santa Marta, reflecting on the Gospel of the day or his current prayers at the moment. 

On Wednesday, he will hold the typical General Audience in St. Peter's Square at 10 a.m. with all the traveling pilgrims from around the world. 

Sunday morning he will preside at a Mass for Ordinations to the priesthood and the deaconate in the St. Sebastian Chapel in the Vatican Basilica at 9:15 a.m. Afterwards, he will go to St. Peter's Square at noon to lead the Regina Coeli, which will be prayed every Sunday until Pentecost Sunday. 

His week will be a week of recovery from Egypt and a time of preparation for his trip to Fatima to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12-13. 


MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311