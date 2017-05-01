Pope's weekly schedule: he presides at a Mass to ordain future priests and deacons

After returning from a busy couple days in Egypt over the weekend, the pope starts off his week slowly.





He will deliver his homilies at daily Mass in Casa Santa Marta, reflecting on the Gospel of the day or his current prayers at the moment.





On Wednesday, he will hold the typical General Audience in St. Peter's Square at 10 a.m. with all the traveling pilgrims from around the world.





Sunday morning he will preside at a Mass for Ordinations to the priesthood and the deaconate in the St. Sebastian Chapel in the Vatican Basilica at 9:15 a.m. Afterwards, he will go to St. Peter's Square at noon to lead the Regina Coeli, which will be prayed every Sunday until Pentecost Sunday.





His week will be a week of recovery from Egypt and a time of preparation for his trip to Fatima to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12-13.









MB



