Portuguese priests studying in Rome visit the Pope before his trip to Fatima

2017-05-08

A few days before his trip to Fatima, Pope Francis received these Portuguese priests that are studying in Rome. 

It is a hymn to the Virgin Mary that is sung in the Sanctuary. Afterwards, the rector emotionally thanked Pope Francis for the meeting. 

"Holy Father. The joy and the emotion in our hearts are very great...”

As it is only a few days away, the atmosphere was filled with the pope's upcoming trip to Fatima. He will go for the anniversary of the Virgin Mary's apparitions in Cova de Iria, as well as the canonization of the two young shepherds, Francisco and Jacinta Marto.

POPE FRANCIS
"As a good and tender Teacher, Mary introduces the little seers in the intimate knowledge of Trinitarian Love and leads them to taste God as the most beautiful reality of human existence."

He also gave them the advice that he has repeated to other priests who complete their formation in Rome: Do not lose sight of the true essence of their vocation. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Above every other goal that has brought you to Rome, and has made you stay, there is always this: knowing and loving Christ - as the Apostle Paul would say - trying to conform more and more to Him as far as the total gift of self.”

He also invited them to take care of their relationship with the Virgin Mary, and asked them to imitate the faith of the two little shepherds of Fatima.


