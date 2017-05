Pope Francis prays before the tombs of the "little shepherds"

Pope Francis stopped to pray for a few moments before the tombs of the "little shepherds.” A few minutes before the canonization,





First, he prayed at Francis', then Jacinta's. The tomb of his cousin, Sister Lucia, the third seer, is at his side, but her process is still underway. She passed away in 2005.









