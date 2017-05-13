The moment Jacinta and Francisco Marto became saints

Pope Francis canonized two of the "shepherds" of Fatima, Jacinta and Francisco Marto.





The statement was made in Portuguese:





"For the honor of the Blessed Trinity, the exaltation of the Catholic faith and the increase of the Christian life, by the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ, and of the holy Apostles Peter and Paul, and our own, after due deliberation and frequent prayer for divine assistance, and having sought the counsel of many of our brother bishops, we declare and define Blessed Francisco and Jacinta Marto, be saints and we enroll them among the saints, decreeing that they are to be venerated as such by the whole Church. In the name of the Holy Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit."









JRB/JC

CTV

SV

-PR