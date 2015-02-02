Francis announces surprise trip to Sarajevo

The Pope made a surprise announcement at the end of the Angelus in St. Peter's Square that he would be traveling to the peripheries of Europe during another trip.





FRANCISCO

"On Saturday June 6, God willing, I will go to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina."





He said his goal is to promote reconciliation between Orthodox Serbs, Catholic Croats and Bosnian Muslims in a place where the wounds of war are still raw.





FRANCISCO

"I ask you to pray now that my visit to these dear people encourages Catholics and generates the goodwill necessary to promote brotherhood and peace."





The trip will last only one day, just as John Paul II's 2003 visit did. It will be Francis' eighth international trip and fourth visit in Europe.





The final dates of his trips to Latin America in July, the United States in September; and Africa in November (or December) have yet to be announced.









JRB/ATO

CTV

VM

-BN

Up:JRB

#Papa