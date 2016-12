(ONLY VIDEO) Pope Francis' visit to Mexico has certainly left a lasting impression. It was one of his longest and most fulfilling trips. He visited the country from north to south and met with different groups: indigenous people, victims of violence and prisoners. He was also finally able to visited the beloved Lady of Guadalupe and conducted Mass on the border between Mexico and the United States.





JRB/YA

AA

JM

-PR

up:FV