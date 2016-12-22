Pope Francis to Vatican employees: Dignity, no under-the-table jobs

For the most part, the meeting between the pope and the Vatican workers took place in the corridors of Paul VI Audience Hall .





He greeted the employees and their families and he blessed the elderly, the children and the unborn.





Later, he thanked them for their work and their dedication.





POPE FRANCIS

" On my part, I want to thank you for your work. I thank every one of you, one by one, for your commitment to good work, even when things are not going so well, or when you are worried for the situation at home, with the family. ”





He highlighted the importance of having a dignified job and that it is fairly compensated. He said that the Vatican should be an example for this.





POPE FRANCIS

" Here in the Vatican, we have one other reason to do it, we have the Gospel, and we need to follow the guidelines that are in the Social Doctrine of the Church. Here in the Vatican, I don't want jobs that don't reach this standard. No under-the-table jobs, no subterfuge. ”





His speech was the shortest part of the meeting. The most important message the pope sent out today was his closeness with the Vatican employees.









