December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Fernando Rielo mystic poetry award gathers great poets in Rome
2016-12-29
264 poets have presented their collection of poems to the international Fernando Rielo contest of mystic poetry, which is in its 36th edition. This event convened cardinals, bishops, ambassadors and, of course, poets in Rome.
JOSÉ MARÍA LÓPEZ SEVILLANO
Secretary, Fernando Rielo Award
"The Jury have decided unanimously to award the 36th Fernando Rielo prize of Mystic Poetry to the collection called "Triptych,” by Spanish writer Izara Batres Cuevas.”
The winner is a Spaniard, she is 34 years old, and she has published several poetry books. "Triptych” is a poetic journey through three phases of grief: rejection, understanding, and union with God.
FR. JESÚS FERNÁNDEZ HERNÁNDEZ
President, Fernando Rielo Foundation
"She deserves this World Prize of Mystic Poetry because her book, "Triptych,” beautifully reflects with her testimony and artistic expression the spirit of the Foundation.”
IZARA BATRES
Fernando Rielo Awardee
"We are forgetting the most human part of ourselves, and I think that the role of mystic poetry is reminding us that we are human, that we are much more than just a mechanism, a program. In the end, the dream of human beings is to transcend time and space, to get to that no-space and no-time where one can live fully. We want to be, not just live in shape or on the surface, but to get to the bottom of things.”
The prize is above all a gift for readers. In the end, mysticism is the most human thing there is, because all people share that tension towards God.
