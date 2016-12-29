Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Fernando Rielo mystic poetry award gathers great poets in Rome

2016-12-29

264 poets have presented their collection of poems to the international Fernando Rielo contest of mystic poetry, which is in its 36th edition. This event convened cardinals, bishops, ambassadors and, of course, poets in Rome

JOSÉ MARÍA LÓPEZ SEVILLANO
Secretary, Fernando Rielo Award
"The Jury have decided unanimously to award the 36th Fernando Rielo prize of Mystic Poetry to the collection called "Triptych,” by Spanish writer Izara Batres Cuevas.”

The winner is a Spaniard, she is 34  years old, and she has published several poetry books. "Triptych” is a poetic journey through three phases of grief: rejection, understanding, and union with God.

FR. JESÚS FERNÁNDEZ HERNÁNDEZ
President, Fernando Rielo Foundation
"She deserves this World Prize of Mystic Poetry because her book, "Triptych,” beautifully reflects with her testimony and artistic expression the spirit of the Foundation.”

IZARA BATRES
Fernando Rielo Awardee
"We are forgetting the most human part of ourselves, and I think that the role of mystic poetry is reminding us that we are human, that we are much more than just a mechanism, a program. In the end, the dream of human beings is to transcend time and space, to get to that no-space and no-time where one can live fully. We want to be, not just live in shape or on the surface, but to get to the bottom of things.”

The prize is above all a gift for readers. In the end, mysticism is the most human thing there is, because all people share that tension towards God. 


JMB/AG
Fernando Rielo
VM
- PR
Up: JMB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311