Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

In 2016, 4 million people attended encounters with the pope in the Vatican

2016-12-30

During 2016, nearly 4 million people attended events with the pope in the Vatican, 800,000 pilgrims more than last year.

The Vatican data do not include the trips made by the pope this year or his visits to parishes in Rome. Instead, they are calculated from the number of invitations distributed.

Invitations for encounters with the pope are always free, and most pilgrims request them online before traveling to Rome.

"I got it on the Internet. It is an invitation I sent to the Vatican. The Vatican answered us and gave us the tickets."

"Quite easy, I would say, a lot of people of course, but you know you just go. Of course, there are a lot of security, checking, controlling..., if you look like a bit dangerous. The pope... It's a nice thing; it's a big thing to hear directly the pope talking.” 

"We were twenty meters, thirty meters from the pope. It's a beautiful feeling."

"Sì, I'm (se santigua).”

It is interesting when comparing the number of pilgrims in 2016 with data from previous years.

In 2015, around 3,200,000 people traveled to the Vatican and in 2014, more than 5,900,000 came, thanks to the worldwide impact of John Paul II's and John XXIII's canonizations. In 2013 the numbers were even higher: more than 6,500,000 pilgrims visited Rome, due to the novelty effect after the election of the new pope.

In fact, the numbers of 2012 were much lower, and did not even reach 2,500,000 pilgrims.


JMB/MB
AA
VM
- PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311