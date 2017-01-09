Pope's Agenda: He delivers an important speech to world diplomats

This week, the pope resumes daily Mass in Casa Santa Marta in the company of pilgrims after the Christmas break.





with diplomats accredited to the Holy See. will deliver a speech that is usually one of the most intense of the year. He is usually reviews what has happened in the world, denounces some especially painful situations and offers formulas and ways to solve them. That same Monday he will also have an important meeting, which he hosts each year Pope Francis will deliver a speech that is usually one of the most intense of the year. He is usually reviews what has happened in the world, denounces some especially painful situations and offers formulas and ways to solve them.





On Wednesday, he will once again greet thousands of pilgrims at the General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall. He will continue with his cycle of catechesis on hope.





On Sunday, he will pray the Angelus from the window of his study in the Apostolic Palace with people arriving to Rome from all over the world.









AC/MB

RR

FL

-BN

Up:MB



