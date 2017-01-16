The curious gift the President of the Republic of Guinea gave Pope Francis





"Good morning Mr. President."

"Good Morning."





The pope greeted the president of Guinea in French and he returned the greeting in Italian.





Pope Francis held a meeting with Alpha Condé, who also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Msgr. Paul Gallagher. They addressed issues such as protection of the environment, migration, dialogue with the Muslim world and peace for Republic of Guinea after repeated coups.





Alpha Condé presented the pope to his delegation. Later, during the exchange of gifts, the president gave an interesting work of art to the pope as he explained it to him.





"It's called Nmba. It is the god of fertility, so that women have many children."





Pope Francis, very attentive to the explanation, responded as well.





"Italy needs fertility."





Pope Francis gave him an engraving with the olive tree of peace and a copy of his encyclical Laudato si'.





Before they finished their meeting, they exchanged this strong handshake and the pope made his usual request ... speaking to him in French.





"Mr. President, thank you very much. Pray for me. Pray for me. "

"I will pray for you."









AC/MB

CTV

-

-BN