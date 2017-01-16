Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

The curious gift the President of the Republic of Guinea gave Pope Francis

2017-01-16


"Good morning Mr. President."
"Good Morning."

The pope greeted the president of Guinea in French and he returned the greeting in Italian.

Pope Francis held a meeting with Alpha Condé, who also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Msgr. Paul Gallagher. They addressed issues such as protection of the environment, migration, dialogue with the Muslim world and peace for Republic of Guinea after repeated coups.

Alpha Condé presented the pope to his delegation. Later, during the exchange of gifts, the president gave an interesting work of art to the pope as he explained it to him.

"It's called Nmba. It is the god of fertility, so that women have many children."

Pope Francis, very attentive to the explanation, responded as well.

"Italy needs fertility."

Pope Francis gave him an engraving with the olive tree of peace and a copy of his encyclical Laudato si'.

Before they finished their meeting, they exchanged this strong handshake and the pope made his usual request ... speaking to him in French.

"Mr. President, thank you very much. Pray for me. Pray for me. "
"I will pray for you."


AC/MB
CTV
-
-BN
Up:

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311