Latest News
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis will close the jubilee for the Dominicans

2017-01-17

The Dominicans are about to conclude their Jubilee, commemorating the 800th anniversary of its foundation. The finishing touch will be a mass in the basilica of St. John Lateran with Pope Francis.

They are very excited about their meeting with the pope and for having the opportunity to celebrate his centenary anniversary with him.

FR. BRUNO CADORÉ
Master General, Order of Dominicans
"For us it is very significant, because the pope has accepted the invitation to preside at this Eucharistic celebration at the end of our Jubilee.  For us to ask the pope for his blessing is almost repeating what St. Dominic did 800 years ago with Pope Honorius."

It was in fact 800 years ago, in 1216, when Pope Honorius III approved the Order of Preachers. For the Dominicans, their jubilee year, which began on November 7, 2016, is unbeatable. They say that it has also been an important time for reflection.

FR. VIVIAN BOLAND
Vicar to the Master, Dominican Order
"It's been a nice year for us and we have celebrated ourselves and our own history but because it's the order of preachers, and our primary task is to be at the service of the Church and the preaching of the Gospel that question has been at the forefront of our minds aswell... So not just to celebrate the past and the wonderful people of the past but to say: 'What are the things we need to think about as challenges of the preaching of the Gospel."

In order to celebrate, about 400 members of the Dominican family will gather in Rome. In addition to attending Mass with the pope, they will hold a conference on their mission as an Order.

In their meeting, they will try to respond to the challenges present for an Order with 800 years of history in today's world.

FR. BRUNO CADORÉ
Master General, Order of Dominicans
"It seems very important to me to know the digital cultures, the scientific and traditional culture. Take time to explore it. Listen, just as Jesus did."

The congregation is present on five continents and has more than 6,000 members. Now their biggest challenge is to follow in the footsteps of St. Dominic Guzman in the current world.


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311