Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis: address God in difficult times, even if it sounds like an self-interested prayer

2017-01-18

Some of the pilgrims who awaited the arrival of Pope Francis received him with excessive zeal.

Then, in his catechesis, Pope Francis recalled that it is not wrong to pray in difficult times, although it may appear that we only remember God when we need Him.

POPE FRANCIS
"But God knows our weakness, He knows that we remember Him when we need help, and with the forgiving smile of a father, He responds with kindness."

He remembered the parable of the prophet Jonah in the Old Testament. During their time on the boat, a storm causes sailors to fear for their life and turn, each to their god to ask for help. Praying in difficult times, he said, fuels hope.

POPE FRANCIS
"May the Lord make us understand this relationship between prayer and hope. Prayer leads you closer to hope and when darkness comes, the more prayer, the more hope there will be."

Death, therefore, can lead to salvation. Pope Francis pointed out that God is patient and is able to wait until at the last moment of life to draw men to Himself. He does not give anyone's life away.


JRB/MB
CTV
FL
-BN
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311