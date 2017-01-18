Rome trembles during General Audience with Pope

At this moment during the General Audience, the center of Italy shook again, although it appears that only a few people realized during the morning encounter with the pope.





"An earthquake? No".





"I did not felt anything. My son called me because I came here to meet him. He told me that they had closed the subway because there was an earthquake."





In less than an hour there were three earthquakes that occurred. The Vatican did not feel the tremors and in spite of the circumstances made light of the situation.





MAN: "No I didn't feel it."

WOMAN: "And I was in heels too, you'd think I would have fallen over."

MAN: "I will tell you our legs are a little shaky from meeting Pope Francis but not..."

TOGETHER: "...but not from the earthquake, no."





In the Italian capital schools and metro stations were evacuated . While there were no human injuries in the epicenter , villages lost electricity and people were trapped due to snow.





It is estimated that from August 24 to today in Italy there was an earthquake every four and a half minutes . The strongest earthquake was last October, which reached 6.6 on the Richter scale. It was the most violent earthquake in the last 30 years .









