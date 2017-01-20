The pope sends Trump a message asking him to govern using ethical values

Pope Francis sent a message to Donald Trump on the occasion of his inauguration as President of the United States.





The pope reminds the new president that humanity is going through "grave humanitarian crises demanding far-sighted and united political responses.”





He also assured the new president of his prayers so that his decisions are guided by the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and the nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide.”





He asks that under Trump's leadership, America continues with concern for the poor, needy and marginalized.





Finally, he concluded his message by sending Donald Trump, his family, and all Americans his blessings of peace, harmony, and spiritual and material prosperity.









