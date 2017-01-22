How Pope Francis' words affect students

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Romeis one of the most visited cities in the world. Its architecture, artand ancient history make it one of the places to visit at least oncein life.
TheVatican and St. Peter's Square are one of the great attractions forvisitors, as well as being able to see Pope Francisco, a magnet ofmasses. Even for the younger people, like this group of students fromValencia, Spain, seeing Pope Francis means fulfilling a dream.
MERCHEMORENO St.Teresa of Avila School (Valencia) "Wecame here with the school, we've had four days here and everything issuper good. We love Rome; it's beautiful and we just left the Vaticanfrom the General Audience with the pope and it's awesome."
INMAGARCÉS St.Teresa of Avila School (Valencia) "Ithas been very exciting for me because I am a Christian and to be soclose to the pope, for me... I have been very touched."
PopeFrancis used to give practical advice to the pilgrims. In this way,the listeners can quickly apply these teachings and messages to theirdaily life.
Healso manages to reach a much larger number of people who can easilyidentify with his words. These young women are one example of howPope Francis' messages can immediately touch people's lives.
ALBAALCOY St.Teresa of Avila School (Valencia) "Fromthis message, I left understanding that we do not have to createfalse ideas but we have to live real life... real. We cannot makeourselves false idols because in the end you are left with nothingand the important thing is to live a life of truth."
INMAGARCÉS St.Teresa of Avila School (Valencia) "Forwe must live a life full of love and hope, believing in God and inthe hope that there will be peace in this world."
Inaddition to the words of the pope, being surrounded by pilgrims fromdifferent parts of the world and the greatness of the Vaticanimpacted these three Spanish students. That is why they say theydesire to return to the Eternal City again at some point in theirlives.
