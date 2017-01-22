How Pope Francis' words affect students

Romeis one of the most visited cities in the world. Its architecture, artand ancient history make it one of the places to visit at least oncein life.

TheVatican and St. Peter's Square are one of the great attractions forvisitors, as well as being able to see Pope Francisco, a magnet ofmasses. Even for the younger people, like this group of students fromValencia, Spain, seeing Pope Francis means fulfilling a dream.

"Wecame here with the school, we've had four days here and everything issuper good. We love Rome; it's beautiful and we just left the Vaticanfrom the General Audience with the pope and it's awesome."

"Ithas been very exciting for me because I am a Christian and to be soclose to the pope, for me... I have been very touched."

PopeFrancis used to give practical advice to the pilgrims. In this way,the listeners can quickly apply these teachings and messages to theirdaily life.

Healso manages to reach a much larger number of people who can easilyidentify with his words. These young women are one example of howPope Francis' messages can immediately touch people's lives.

"Fromthis message, I left understanding that we do not have to createfalse ideas but we have to live real life... real. We cannot makeourselves false idols because in the end you are left with nothingand the important thing is to live a life of truth."



"Forwe must live a life full of love and hope, believing in God and inthe hope that there will be peace in this world."

Inaddition to the words of the pope, being surrounded by pilgrims fromdifferent parts of the world and the greatness of the Vaticanimpacted these three Spanish students. That is why they say theydesire to return to the Eternal City again at some point in theirlives.









