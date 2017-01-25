January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope Francis: "Let us listen to the wise advice of grandmothers"
2017-01-25
Some of the funniest moments of the General Audience happen when the pope is greeting the pilgrims. This group of Brazilians stopped him this Wednesday to sing a song.
Others tried to stop him to get him to bless their children, although this little girl was frightened by the experience.
Then in his catechesis, the pope spoke of the temptation to put conditions on God to force him to solve our problems exactly as we want.
POPE FRANCIS
"We ask the Lord for life, health, affection, happiness; and it is right to do so. But do it with the assurance that God knows how to bring life also out of death, that one can experience peace also in sickness, and that there can be serenity also in solitude, and joy in weeping."
The pope recalled the biblical story of Judith. The city was surrounded by Nebuchadnezzar's army and the leaders gave God five days to help them before they would surrender. This poor widow, Judith, convinced them that God is a good father and knows what we need better than men.
POPE FRANCIS
"If we do a little recollection ... how many times have we heard wise words and brave advice from simple people and from humble women who people think know nothing! You're not trying to offend them, but you view them as ignorant. However, they are God's words of wisdom. The words from grandmothers. How many times do they say the right word, the word of hope? Because they have experienced life and have suffered so much, yet relied on God. The Lord gives them this gift of giving us hope through advice."
It was a General Audience that featured an unexpected participant, actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. Who knows, it could have been a Terminator from the future coming to the Vatican with a message for the pope.
JMB/MB
CTV
SV
- BN
Up:AC
Pope Francis: "Let us listen to the wise advice of grandmothers">
Some of the funniest moments of the General Audience happen when the pope is greeting the pilgrims. This group of Brazilians stopped him this Wednesday to sing a song.
Others tried to stop him to get him to bless their children, although this little girl was frightened by the experience.
Then in his catechesis, the pope spoke of the temptation to put conditions on God to force him to solve our problems exactly as we want.
POPE FRANCIS
"We ask the Lord for life, health, affection, happiness; and it is right to do so. But do it with the assurance that God knows how to bring life also out of death, that one can experience peace also in sickness, and that there can be serenity also in solitude, and joy in weeping."
The pope recalled the biblical story of Judith. The city was surrounded by Nebuchadnezzar's army and the leaders gave God five days to help them before they would surrender. This poor widow, Judith, convinced them that God is a good father and knows what we need better than men.
POPE FRANCIS
"If we do a little recollection ... how many times have we heard wise words and brave advice from simple people and from humble women who people think know nothing! You're not trying to offend them, but you view them as ignorant. However, they are God's words of wisdom. The words from grandmothers. How many times do they say the right word, the word of hope? Because they have experienced life and have suffered so much, yet relied on God. The Lord gives them this gift of giving us hope through advice."
It was a General Audience that featured an unexpected participant, actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. Who knows, it could have been a Terminator from the future coming to the Vatican with a message for the pope.