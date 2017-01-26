Newsletter
All news  

Marchers silently fight for life in the streets of Washington

2017-01-26

Days after crowds gathered in the streets of Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump, people from all over the country will once again gather in America's Capitol to protest the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Roe vs. Wade. 

One advocate for the "Right to Life” is Brendan Dudley, the Director of Respect Life Ministry in Atlanta.

BRENDAN DUDLEY
March for Life Organizer (Atlanta)
"The March for Life in D.C. makes a difference not only because it's every year the largest annual gathering and protest in our nation's capitol, but also because there are other March for Life events and commemorations all the way from the west coast out to D.C.”

In addition to the actual march in D.C., there is a youth rally before, which unite young people from all over the country who feel passionately about this cause, the cause for life. One attendee in particular speaks about helping the women when they feel they have no other way out.

HANNAH JONES
March Attendee
"I think it's really important for young people specifically, because it is the young people that are having the abortions. A majority of the people in the United States that had abortions are actually in between the ages of 15 and 25.”

With the average age of post-abortive women being so young, the Guttmacher Institute found almost 50 percent of abortions are because women are "not ready for a child” or "can't afford a baby,” while less than .5 percent of all cases were due victims of rape. 

The participating in Marches for Life around the United States and in D.C. say they want to protect their peers and positively impact their life by offering other alternatives, such as adoption or helping the mothers. 

HANNAH JONES
March Attendee
"We really can change the world and make an impact and I think it needs to be the young people to stand up and make that movement and make that first step. We are vast in number and we need people in the United States and around the world to see that we don't agree with what's happening here and we should take a stand against it.”

That is exactly what those marching intend to do, stand up for life, a topic they feel passionately about. 


MB
MFL
FL
-PR
Up:JRB

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311