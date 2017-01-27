Remembering Pope's silent prayer in Auschwitz

Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
On the morning of July 29, 2016, Pope Francis visited Auschwitz extermination camp.
The Pope's visit was a silent prayer. As soon as he entered, he sat down on a stone bench and prayed in silence for about fifteen minutes.
Later, Pope Francis kissed some places shrouded with suffering, such as the wall of executions.
The Auschwitz Birkenau complex was active for four and a half years. During this time, approximately 1,100,000 people were killed there.
JMB/JC
RR-CTV
SV
- PR
Up: JMB