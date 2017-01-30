Newsletter
Pope Francis: Persecution of Christians is not newsworthy, but there are more martyrs than before

2017-01-30

Pope Francis denounced that the martyrdom of so many Christians today is not news. He repeated that there are more than in the first ages, and that they are an example for the rest of the Church.

POPE FRANCIS 
"The media doesn’t speak of them because they're not newsworthy, but so many Christians in the world today are blessed because they are persecuted, insulted, incarcerated. There are so many imprisoned solely for carrying a cross or for confessing Jesus Christ!

The pope said that martyrs are the strength of the Church. They have led by example, proving that faith was first in their life. 


EXTRACTS OF THE POPE'S HOMILY (Source: Vatican Radio)

"The martyrs are those that carry the Church forward, they are those who support the Church, who have supported her in the past and who support her today. And today there are more than in the first centuries. The media doesn’t speak of them because they're not newsworthy, but so many Christians in the world today are blessed because they are persecuted, insulted, incarcerated. There are so many imprisoned solely for carrying a cross or for confessing Jesus Christ! This is the glory of the Church, and our support, and also our humiliation: we who have so much, everything seems so easy for us, and if we are lacking something we complain. But let us think of these our brothers and sisters who today, in numbers greater than in the first ages, are suffering martyrdom!”

"And we too – it’s also true and just – we are satisfied when we see a great ecclesial act, which has great success, Christians who demonstrate… and this is beautiful! Is this strength? Yes, it’s strength. But the greatest strength of the Church today is in the little Churches, tiny, with few people, persecuted, with their Bishops in prison. This is our glory today, this is our glory and our strength.”

"They, with their martyrdom, their witness, with their suffering, even giving their life, offering their life, sow Christians for the future and in other Churches. Let us offer this Mass for our martyrs, for those who are now suffering, for the Churches that suffer, who do not have liberty. And let us thank the Lord for being present with the strength of the Holy Spirit in these our brothers and sisters who today are bearing witness to Him.”



JRB/J|C
Up: JMB

