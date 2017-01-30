Pope's schedule for this week: Mass for religious on the day of Consecrated Life

The Pope's week begins with his meetings with bishops and archbishops, who every five years travel to Rome to discuss issues concerning their respective dioceses.

Like all other weeks, he will also preside daily Mass in Casa Santa Marta accompanied by pilgrims from all over the world.





On Wednesday at 9:30 am., he will have the General Audience, attended by thousands of pilgrims. It is held in Paul VI Audience Hall due to the recent low temperatures of the Roman winter.





On Thursday afternoon, Pope Francis will preside Mass in the Basilica of Saint Peter, for the occasion of the Day of Consecrated Life. Thousands of men and women religious attend the ceremony.





Finally, as every Sunday, he will pray the Angelus from the window of his study in the Apostolic Palace.









