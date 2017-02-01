Catechesis of the pope on the resurrection after the death

Today the Pope Thessalonians . " The Apostle writes to confirm to them in its faith in Christ’s death and resurrection, but he also speaks of the meaning of this mystery for the life of each believer ”, he started. thereflected on Saint Paul’s First Letter to the. "”, he started.





"Before the mystery of death , and the loss of our loved ones, we Christians are challenged to hope more firmly in the Lord’s promise of eternal life ”, Pope Francis said.





He remembered that " because Christ is risen , the object of our hope is certain ”. So, " Christian hope is a way of life; we live daily in expectation of the resurrection ”.









EXCERPTS FROM THE POPE'S CATECHESIS





Dear Brothers and Sisters:





In our continuing catechesis on Christian hope, today we turn to the earliest writing of the New Testament, Saint Paul’s First Letter to the Thessalonians.





The Apostle writes to confirm this young Christian community in its faith in Christ’s death and resurrection, but he also speaks of the meaning of this mystery for the life of each believer. For Christ is the first fruits of the future resurrection.





Before the mystery of death, and the loss of our loved ones, we Christians are challenged to hope more firmly in the Lord’s promise of eternal life. Paul tells the Thessalonians to wear the hope of salvation like a helmet (1 Thess 5:8), in the knowledge that, because Christ is risen , the object of our hope is certain.





Christian hope, then, is a way of life; we live daily in expectation of the resurrection. In that same hope, and in the communion of the Church, we pray too that those who have gone before us will live for ever in Christ.





Let us ask the Lord to strengthen us in the sure expectation that one day we will be united with him, and all our loved ones, in the joy of the resurrection.





I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly the groups from Korea and the United States of America. I thank the choirs for their praise of God in song. Upon all of you, and your families, I cordially invoke an abundance of joy and peace in our Lord Jesus Christ. God bless you!



