Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
All news  

Homeless man leaves drugs to become a Franciscan friar

2017-02-05

Before becoming a friar Br. Michael Joseph explains he wanted the typical American dream, but it wasn't until he experienced his lowest point that he understood what truly mattered in his life. 

BR. MICHAEL JOSEPH GROARK
Midwest Capuchin Franciscans
"Like so many young people nowadays I think we get to a point where we realize that no matter how much we jump and run and climb for these things that will never satisfy us, we always end up really unhappy and unfulfilled. And unfortunately for me, I started cultivating a lot of bad, destructive, unfulfilling habits in my life pretty early on.”

He said a lot of these habits involved drug use, stealing and abusing the relationships he had.
He soon became addicted to heroin, which forced him out on the streets of Portland, Oregon, and eventually led to his "rock-bottom" conversion moment.

BR. MICHAEL JOSEPH GROARK
Midwest Capuchin Franciscans
"I suppose my conversion moment was the typical rock bottom moment. I thought, if there's any moment to pray, if there is a God. this is that moment. And I had frankly abandoned God a long, long time ago. But I dug deep and I tried to remember what's 
one prayer that, if there is a God, God would hear it. And that was the Lord's prayer.” 

The next morning, he was given clarity of mind to call his dad. He decided to go home and enter rehab to get clean and sober for the first time in years. 

BR. MICHAEL JOSEPH GROARK
Midwest Capuchin Franciscans
" I had made a lot of bad decisions in my life. I had gained everything and then lost everything, so I was really just starting from scratch. I just saw my call as this huge moment of grace. And really I had no other choice but to run to God full speed and just trust and jump into the deep end and I did that.”

Now, as a friar, he says he feels he is striving toward an attainable, everyday holiness with his fellow brothers, who are all broken, but all need God's grace. 


MB
Digital Friar
SV
-PR
Up:JRB

