Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
All news  

The Pope appoints his third in command as pontifical delegate to the Order of Malta

2017-02-06

This is the letter Pope Francis sent to his third in command, a "Special Delegate" to the Order of Malta. In it, he says that from now on Angelo Becciu is the only person who can speak on behalf of the pope before the Order.

He does not mention it explicitly, but it does mean that the cardinal patron of the Order, Raymond Burke, does not represent him on this stage.

Angelo Becciu will work with the Lieutenant ad interim, Frey Ludwig Hoffmann von Rumerstein, the highest authority of the Order, until a new Grand Master is appointed.

Together, they will prepare the next Extraordinary Chapter of the Order, and "will decide the modalities of a study to update the Constitution of the Order and its regulation.”

The pope asks him to work "for reconciliation among all its members, religious and laity" and to dedicate himself to "the spiritual and moral renewal of the Order, especially of religious members."

The pope's representative will not make decisions on the diplomatic relations of the Order of Malta or its projects.

The crisis began because one of the members of the governing council was expelled on the alleged support of the pope. Since it was not true, Pope Francis asked the Grand Master to resign so that the Order could resume peacefully. The arrival of the pope's representative should be a step in that direction.


Jubilee Year of Mercy
