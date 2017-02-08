Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
All news  

Pope Francis strongly denouces the situation regarding Myanmar's Muslim refugees

2017-02-08

As the Pope passed through the crowd before beginning his weekly catechesis, a religious woman presented him with a picture of St. Josephine Bakhita.
 
This Sudanese saint lived between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Before traveling to Italy and entering into religious life, she was a slave. Today, the Church celebrates her memory, and Pope Francis did not miss the opportunity to remember a situation that, unfortunately, is still an issue. 

POPE FRANCIS
"This girl was enslaved in Africa, exploited, humiliated, yet never lost hope. She went forward in her faith and ended up arriving as a migrant in Europe. Let us pray to Saint Josephine Bakhita for all the migrants, refugees, and exploited, who suffer very much.” 

Speaking of refugees, the pope recalled another major refugee crisis that the world is facing: Myanmar.
In December, the UN denounced the violence that the Burmese army is carrying out against the Rohingya Muslim minority. It is estimated that between 300,000 and 500,000 refugees have fled to Bangladesh. 

They escape in boats, and although they receive food, no countries allow them to enter. 

POPE FRANCIS
"They are our brothers and sisters, and they have suffered for years. Many are tortured and killed, simply by living their traditions and Muslim faith. Let us pray for them, and I invite you to pray to Our Father in heaven for them.” 

One of the missions that Pope Francis has promoted since the beginning of his pontificate is the end of human trafficking. These network are nourished by refugee crises, such as the ones being experienced in Myanmar and Europe. 


