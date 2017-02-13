Pope Francis: Do not insult. Whoever insults a brother, kills him in the heart

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope Francis: Do not insult. Whoever insults a brother, kills him in the heart
2017-02-13
During this week's Angelus, the pope reflected on Sunday's Gospel, in which Jesus instructed not to reduce God's law to simply complying with formal norms. He used homicide, adultery, and swearing as examples.
He acknowledged that insulting is obviously not as serious as killing, but that they each have the same root of evil.
POPE FRANCIS
"Insulting: we are used to insulting, it is like saying, ‘Good morning.’ And that is on the same line as killing. Anyone who insults his brother kills his brother in his heart. Please, do not insult! We earn nothing by doing so.”
Regarding adultery, he said that just as one reaches murder with offenses and insults, adultery is reached after feeding intentions to possess a woman.
POPE FRANCIS
"He who looks with a possessing spirit at a woman who is not his own is an adulterer in his heart, he has begun to go down the road to adultery. Let us think a little on this: on the bad thoughts that are in this line.”
Pope Francis also said that swearing is to exploit God's authority for our own affairs. Instead, he proposes to foster a climate of trust and transparency, so that is isn't necessary to appeal to another to be believed.
It was a sunny Sunday, and there were more people than usual in the square. And, as he does every week, the Pope bid them goodbye wishing them a good Sunday and a nice lunch.
JMB/JC
CTV
?
- BN
Up:AQ
Pope Francis: Do not insult. Whoever insults a brother, kills him in the heart>
During this week's Angelus, the pope reflected on Sunday's Gospel, in which Jesus instructed not to reduce God's law to simply complying with formal norms. He used homicide, adultery, and swearing as examples.
He acknowledged that insulting is obviously not as serious as killing, but that they each have the same root of evil.
POPE FRANCIS
"Insulting: we are used to insulting, it is like saying, ‘Good morning.’ And that is on the same line as killing. Anyone who insults his brother kills his brother in his heart. Please, do not insult! We earn nothing by doing so.”
Regarding adultery, he said that just as one reaches murder with offenses and insults, adultery is reached after feeding intentions to possess a woman.
POPE FRANCIS
"He who looks with a possessing spirit at a woman who is not his own is an adulterer in his heart, he has begun to go down the road to adultery. Let us think a little on this: on the bad thoughts that are in this line.”
Pope Francis also said that swearing is to exploit God's authority for our own affairs. Instead, he proposes to foster a climate of trust and transparency, so that is isn't necessary to appeal to another to be believed.
It was a sunny Sunday, and there were more people than usual in the square. And, as he does every week, the Pope bid them goodbye wishing them a good Sunday and a nice lunch.