Nothing stops Federico: he's met the Pope twice and even gone up to the dome of Saint Peter's

Federico just greeted the pope for the second time, but he tells us that he will never forget his first meeting with him. That was in December, a few days before the Pope's 80th birthday.





FEDERICO

"The first time we saw each other in December, he hugged me, as if he had known me my whole life. It happened today too. It made me feel great."





His mother used the occasion of their first meeting to give Pope Francis a letter and a gift for the homeless.





FABIOLA

"Seeing the Pope up close, experiencing it, and just watching him, is moving. He is very charismatic and conveys a lot of emotion. The first time we brought him a gift for his birthday. I wrote him a letter in Spanish and he replied, it arrived last Friday. I know that the gifts he receives he gives to the homeless. Since I know how to knit, I gave him a hat and scarf for the homeless to keep them warm. I gave it to him in person and he looked into the bag, curious to see what it was.”





Federico suffered a cerebral hemorrhage a few days after his birth, but for him there are no obstacles he will not try to overcome. He even managed to get to the top of the dome of St. Peter's to admire the Eternal City from above.





