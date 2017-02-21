Pope on refugees: Bureaucratic requirements should not prevent respect for their dignity

Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope on refugees: Bureaucratic requirements should not prevent respect for their dignity

2017-02-21

The pope opened the International Forum on Migration and Peace in Rome, which seeks new ways to care for people who are forced to flee their countries.

This family explained to him how they escaped from Eritrea. She came across the Red Sea and he crossed the desert in Sudan and Libya, before boarding a barge heading to Lampedusa.

"We send a meaningful appeal to Your Holiness to ask the corresponding authorities to open legal channels of entry so that asylum seekers will not risk their lives in the hands of the traffickers or when crossing the desert and the sea."

In his long speech, the pope recalled that these people are forced to emigrate because of war and hunger. He asked the international community to respond to this refugee crisis with four steps: to welcome, protect, promote and integrate. 

POPE FRANCIS
"There is a civic duty. Our commitment to migrants, displaced persons and refugees is an application of these principles and values of welcome and fraternity that constitute a common heritage of humanity and wisdom which we draw from."

Pope Francis recalled just because these people are in an irregular legal situation does not mean their human dignity can be violated.

POPE FRANCIS
"Today more than ever it is necessary to reaffirm the core of the human person, without allowing contingent and accessory conditions, even if they are necessary, such as the fulfillment of bureaucratic or administrative requirements, eclipsing the essential dignity."

The pope asked for a greater imagination to overcome the present ways of receiving them, since refugee camps sometimes do not seek a solution to the problem. He once again proposed the creation of humanitarian corridors and personalized hosting models that operate in countries such as Italy or Canada.


JMB/MB
CTV
The
-BN
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311