Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
How a trip to Rome changed the lives of students

2017-02-26

During these weeks, most of the tourists and pilgrims who arrive in Rome are students, like this group of girls with Spanish flags.

"We've all come on an end-of-course trip. I found it super exciting, especially when the pope was traveling in the popemobile."

"Since we started the course, we were told that we were going to do this trip and that the most important thing when we would arrive in Rome was we were going to have an audience with the pope."

"I was very impressed that so many people gathered around a person just because of what that person represents. Everyone comes with a cheerful face, and I have not seen anyone crying or angry. That is how positivity and joy is transmitted, and it is impressive to see how it is transmitted throughout such a large group." 

For these students, it is an experience to get to know the artistic wonders of Italy, but also to deepen the message of Pope Francis.

"My favorite message from the pope is that we cannot be couch potatoes, but Christians who advance ... That we do not have to sit around and wait for God to work miracles, because they happen if we have the initiative to advance and work hard and not just expect things to happen like that."

After spending these days in Rome, they return home with suitcases full of gifts, memories, and ideas that will accompany them the rest of their lives.


JMB-AQ/MB
MG
F
- BN
Up: JC

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311