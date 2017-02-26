Vatican Diplomat who avoided wars: Cardinal Antonio Samore

In this Mass, ambassadors from Argentina and Chile recalled the Vatican envoy who avoided a war between both countries in the late 70s.





He was the late Cardinal Antonio Samore, who was appointed by John Paul II to be his representative in the mediation of the conflict at that time.





ROGELIO PFIRTER

Ambassador of Argentina to the Holy See

"We also believe that it is a good example not only for present and future generations of our two countries but for all of Latin America."





MARIANO FERNÁNDEZ

Ambassador of Chile to the Holy See

"Today's lesson is to tell people that the Holy See has a very important mediating capacity, especially regarding the situations we face today with Colombia or Venezuela, we must have faith and try to help."





The mass organized in memory of this cardinal was officiated by Paul Richard Gallagher, the foreign minister of the Holy See . He said that peace is a gift God gives to those who work with patience and wisdom.





MSGR. PAUL RICHARD GALLAGHER

Foreign Minister of the Holy See

"Brothers and Sisters: Wisdom is not easily acquired except through the numerous and hard tests that life holds for us."





Cardinal Antonio Samore managed to end the Beagle conflict, but did not get to see the peace treaty signed in 1984 in the presence of John Paul II, because he died the year before. It was with this agreement that the definitive border of the two countries was fixed.





On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of this treaty, Pope Francis recalled the figure of this cardinal whose example was considered a living example of the diplomatic ability of the Holy See.









