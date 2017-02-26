Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Vatican Diplomat who avoided wars: Cardinal Antonio Samore

2017-02-26

In this Mass, ambassadors from Argentina and Chile recalled the Vatican envoy who avoided a war between both countries in the late 70s.

He was the late Cardinal Antonio Samore, who was appointed by John Paul II to be his representative in the mediation of the conflict at that time.

ROGELIO PFIRTER
Ambassador of Argentina to the Holy See
"We also believe that it is a good example not only for present and future generations of our two countries but for all of Latin America."

MARIANO FERNÁNDEZ
Ambassador of Chile to the Holy See
"Today's lesson is to tell people that the Holy See has a very important mediating capacity, especially regarding the situations we face today with Colombia or Venezuela, we must have faith and try to help."

The mass organized in memory of this cardinal was officiated by Paul Richard Gallagher, the foreign minister of the Holy See. He said that peace is a gift God gives to those who work with patience and wisdom.

MSGR. PAUL RICHARD GALLAGHER
Foreign Minister of the Holy See
"Brothers and Sisters: Wisdom is not easily acquired except through the numerous and hard tests that life holds for us."

Cardinal Antonio Samore managed to end the Beagle conflict, but did not get to see the peace treaty signed in 1984 in the presence of John Paul II, because he died the year before. It was with this agreement that the definitive border of the two countries was fixed.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of this treaty, Pope Francis recalled the figure of this cardinal whose example was considered a living example of the diplomatic ability of the Holy See.


JRB/MB
MG
-SV
-PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311