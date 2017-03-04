March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24
February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
Pope greets the brothers of a missionary killed in Haiti
During the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the pope recognized the work of the missionaries, and mentioned especially a Spanish missionary killed just two days earlier in Haiti.
POPE FRANCIS
September 4, 2016
"Let us pray in particular for the Spanish missionary, Sister Isabel, who was murdered two days ago in the capital of Haiti.”
Months later, the nun's four siblings went to Rome, to give thanks to Pope Francis for remembering Isabel.
CARMEN SOLÁ
Isabel Solá's Sister
"I explained to the pope that for Isabel he was a model. She was in love with Pope Francis, and I told him that.” FLASH "We've all been together, we've been very good, we've been with Isa and the whole family is united... We've been really happy.”
JAVIER SOLÁ
Isabel Solá's Brother
"He was fundamentally talking with me about how difficult the situation was in Haiti, and I told him how she had fought there, even knowing that she was in danger, and she had not left Haiti.”
The insecurity, which was precisely what caused her death, has grown enormously in Haiti along with the misery, even more as a result of the earthquake in 2010, that further destroyed the poorest country of America. The disaster not only took the lives of thousands of Haitians; it also changed the lives of many others.
JAVIER SOLÁ
Isabel Solá's Brother
"After three days we got in contact with her and the first thing she said was, "You cannot imagine how necessary it is going to be here, an interaction with the amputees, because there are a lot of amputees.”
The nun arrived in Haiti in 2008, but as a result of the earthquake, she changed her initial mission, to be a teacher, by starting a prosthetic workshop.
By remembering her, the pope had provoked a wave of interest for nuns of the Congregation of Jesus and Mary. She will always be remembered in Haiti for little miracles like this.
JAVIER SOLÁ
Isabel Solá's Brother
"It did not make sense for her to leave Haiti. She said, 'Haiti is my home and therefore, I am going to stay here.' Because it was what gave meaning to her life, to surrender oneself to others. Everything else stopped making sense.”
In four years of operation, the St. Joseph workshop, supported by the "Juntos Mejor” Foundation, has treated about 1,000 amputees. The nun also started a functioning mobile hospital.
From age 18, it was clear that she wanted to dedicate herself to those whom the pope defines as victims of throwaway culture. Two bullets killed her on September 2, 2016 during an assault, but her work continues to build what the earthquake knocked down in a few seconds.
