March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24
February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April
< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
Catholic Patriarch: The challenge for Middle East Christians is to come home
2017-03-07
Most Catholics who depend on the "patriarch of Antioch and all the East of the Syrians" should live in Iraq, Syria and Turkey. That is why Ignatius Joseph III Younan's priority is to stop the diaspora of Christians escaping the Middle East because of wars and violence.
IGNATIUS JOSEPH III YOUNAN
Patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Church
"The problem is convincing our flock to be patient and return home. It is very hard to convince our young generations to return because it's very sad to say they lost their hope and confidence in the government, local government, and also with the way the international community is dealing with those problems.”
The Syriac Catholic Church is one of the first Christian communities. In fact, the word "Christian" was used for the first time in Antioch. Today, they have 1,500,000 faithful, but only 300,000 reside in the land of their roots.
IGNATIUS JOSEPH III YOUNAN
Patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Church
"It's not easy to convince our people to live up to their Christian vocation in those very horrendous situations they experience. And we keep trying to help them, to inspire them with hope, with confidence. And most important thing, we keep praying for them.”
He explains that their main problem is the chaos that reigns in the region, because chaos is a great enemy of religious minorities, such as Christians.
That is why Patriarch Younan asks the great world powers to leave their interests to the side, and impose peace in the region.
