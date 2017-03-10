Pope will travel to Colombia in September





For now, this trip to Latin America will not include other countries during the trip.





In this communication, the Vatican explained that, "Accepting the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Colombian bishops, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Trip to Colombia from 6 to 11 September 2017, visiting the cities of Bogotá, Villavicencio, Medellín and Cartagena."





It is a trip Pope Francis has been desiring to take and is a gesture for the Colombian people for having reached peace.





More than a year ago, in January 2016, a delegation of bishops specifically asked Pope Francis to travel to the country.





MSGR. AUGUSTO CASTRO QUIROGA

President, Episcopal Conference of Colombia

"The pope will definitely go to Colombia. He simply reaffirmed his pleasure at visiting us in Colombia.”





This issue was also addressed during his meeting with the president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos in mid-December.





"I am going to give you a letter, this makes the invitation to Colombia official.”





"Thanks. When everything is settled I will go.”





Pope Francis will be the third pope to visit Colombia. Pope Paul VI was there in 1968, and John Paul II in 1986.









