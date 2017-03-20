Pope Francis remembers the victims of Peru floods: 100,000 affected

From the Vatican during the Angelus, the pope wanted to remember the 75 victims and 100,000 people affected by the floods that have devastated Peru.





POPE FRANCIS

"I want to express my closeness to the beloved population of Peru, hit hard by devastating floods. I pray for the victims and for all those who are working on the relief efforts."





Recalling the Gospel of the day, Pope Francis lamented that, despite receiving baptism, many Christians have not experienced a personal encounter with Jesus. He said that this time of preparation for Easter is the right time to do it.





POPE FRANCIS

"We know who Jesus is, but maybe we have not met Him personally, talking to Him. This time of Lent is a good time to approach Him, to find Him in prayer, in a dialogue from heart to heart. Talk to Him, listen to Him. This is a good occasion to see His face also in the face of a brother or sister who suffers."





The pope also recalled a father of a family who died as a martyr for rejecting Nazism and was beatified in Italy on Saturday. He said that he is a model for the laity and, above all, for father's, who celebrated Father's Day on Sunday in Italy.









JRB/MB

CTV

-FL

-BN