Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope sends video message for WYD: Imitate Mary, not a couch potato

2017-03-21

Since 1984, World Youth Day has been celebrated on Palm Sunday every year in every diocese in the world, also in Rome. However, every two or three years, it takes place outside the Eternal City on one of the great world encounters with the pope.

For the 2017 edition, Pope Francis has sent a video message in which he invites the young people of the world to be like Mary, a determined young woman who trusted in God.

POPE FRANCIS 
"Mary did not stay at home because she was not a young couch potato who looked for comfort and safety where nobody can bother her. She was moved by faith, because faith is at the heart of Our Mother’s entire life story.”

The Pope explains to the young people that, as he did with the Virgin Mary, God also looks at them and asks them to carry out an important mission: to improve the world. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Like the young woman of Nazareth, you can improve the world and leave an imprint that makes a mark on history your history and that of many others. The Church and society need you. With your plans and with your courage, with your dreams and ideals, walls of stagnation fall and roads open up that lead us to a better, fairer, less cruel and more humane world.”

In case anyone thinks there is such a long time until the WYD of Panama in 2019, the pope recalls with this video message that we have to get moving.

Pope Francis invites the youth to prepare for this encounter from the hand of the Virgin Mary, trusting in her. With that, he leaves them this final message.

POPE FRANCIS 
"She is a good Mother who listens to you and embraces you, who loves you and walks together with you. I assure you that if you do that, you will not regret it. Have a good pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2019.”


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311