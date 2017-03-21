Pope sends video message for WYD: Imitate Mary, not a couch potato

World Youth Day has been celebrated on Palm Sunday every year in every diocese in the world, also in Rome. However, every two or three years, it takes place outside the Eternal City on one of the great world encounters with the Since 1984,in every diocese in the world, also in Rome. However, every two or three years, it takes place outside the Eternal City on one of the great world encounters with the pope.





For the 2017 edition, Pope Francis has sent a video message in which he invites the young people of the world to be like Mary, a determined young woman who trusted in God.





POPE FRANCIS

"Mary did not stay at home because she was not a young couch potato who looked for comfort and safety where nobody can bother her. She was moved by faith, because faith is at the heart of Our Mother’s entire life story.”





The Pope explains to the young people that, as he did with the Virgin Mary, God also looks at them and asks them to carry out an important mission: to improve the world.





POPE FRANCIS

"Like the young woman of Nazareth, you can improve the world and leave an imprint that makes a mark on history your history and that of many others. The Church and society need you. With your plans and with your courage, with your dreams and ideals, walls of stagnation fall and roads open up that lead us to a better, fairer, less cruel and more humane world.”





In case anyone thinks there is such a long time until the WYD of Panama in 2019, the pope recalls with this video message that we have to get moving.





Pope Francis invites the youth to prepare for this encounter from the hand of the Virgin Mary, trusting in her. With that, he leaves them this final message.





POPE FRANCIS

"She is a good Mother who listens to you and embraces you, who loves you and walks together with you. I assure you that if you do that, you will not regret it. Have a good pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2019.”









