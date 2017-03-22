Pope at General Audience, reflects on encouragement and steadfastness

At this morning's General Audience, Pope Francis reflected on two words in the Scriptures: encouragement and steadfastness, as part of hope.





He said that Christians, given strength by the Lord, are called to spread these words, especially to those who are struggling.





SUMMARY OF POPE'S HOMILY IN ENGLISH:





"Dear Brothers and Sisters:





In our continuing catechesis on Christian hope, today we reflect on two words used by Saint Paul in the opening reading: steadfastness and encouragement.





Paul says that both are contained in the message of the Scriptures, but even more, that ours is a God of steadfastness and encouragement (cf. Rom 15:4-5).





In the Christian life, we are called to spread hope by supporting and encouraging one another, especially those in danger of faltering. But we do so with the strength provided by the Lord, who is our unfailing source of hope. Faithful to the Apostle’s injunction, may we always live in harmony with one another, in accord with Christ Jesus".









