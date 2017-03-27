Pope's schedule: More ad limina visits, and a trip to the northern Italian town of Carpi

Pope Francis is spending much of his time on "ad limina" visits . They are visits that the world's bishops periodically make to the pope to inform him about the situation of their dioceses.





On Monday, the first of these meetings will be with the bishops of Western Canada , a country where almost 40% are Catholics.





The rest of the week will develop normally. Pope Francis will celebrate mass every day at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, and will preside over Wednesday's General Audience.





On Saturday, he will meet with the bishops of the Spanish College , who are traveling to Rome to commemorate the 125th anniversary of this institution.





On Sunday, Pope Francis will make another pastoral visit inside Italy. He will visit Carpi, in northern Italy, an area that suffered serious damages and seven fatalities in the 2012 earthquakes.









