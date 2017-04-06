Newsletter
Pope jokes with Brazilian ambassador: Studying with Jesuits has given you "the virus"

2017-04-06

"What an honor! What joy!"
"Welcome. Welcome!"
"Thank you. It's a great pleasure. A great pleasure. From one Jesuit to another, I have studied 10 years with the Jesuits. "
"You have the virus inside."
"I have it, I have it. It never leaves. My family, my father, my brothers, my cousins, everyone. My uncles."

"You can present your letter."

The new ambassador of Brazil to the Holy See had to be reminded to present his credentials before the pope.

Luiz Felipe Mendonça Filho was excited and began the meeting with Pope Francis forgetting the protocol.

The ambassador presented the pope to his wife and daughter, and then to some of his collaborators.

Pope Francis gave him the most important documents of his pontificate written in Portuguese as a gift.

The pope and the ambassador spent a few minutes in private. Francis reminded him that the first audience he had as pope was precisely with the then-president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff.

Brazil was the first country Pope Francis visited for WYD and is also the most Catholic in the world, with 172 million Catholics.


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311