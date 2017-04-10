Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Vatican on trip to Egypt: "The pope's schedule remains unchanged"

2017-04-10

Egypt is crying under the strikes of terrorism that have arisen less than one month before Pope Francis' expected visit. The country is in a declared state of emergency, and although the situation is precarious, the pope does not seem to have changed his mind. 

PALOMA GARCÍA OVEJERO
Vatican Spokeswoman
"There is nothing new. The pope's schedule remains unchanged."

It is a brief, but powerful, statement from the Vatican. It would not be the first time that the pope travels to a dangerous place, knowing that the danger of an attack is real. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Sometimes I ask myself, what if something were to happen to me? If that happens, I have asked the Lord for the grace of not being harmed, because I don't have much courage when it comes to pain. Of that I am fearful.” 

His trip to the Central African Republic was the other trip strongly discouraged by security services, but Pope Francis was determined. He said that if the plane didn't land, then they would land with a parachute. 


JRB/JC
RR
- S
-PR
Up:   JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311