Egypt is crying under the strikes of terrorism that have arisen less than one month before Pope Francis' expected visit. The country is in a declared state of emergency, and although the situation is precarious, the pope does not seem to have changed his mind.





PALOMA GARCÍA OVEJERO

Vatican Spokeswoman

"There is nothing new. The pope's schedule remains unchanged."





It is a brief, but powerful, statement from the Vatican. It would not be the first time that the pope travels to a dangerous place, knowing that the danger of an attack is real.





POPE FRANCIS

"Sometimes I ask myself, what if something were to happen to me? If that happens, I have asked the Lord for the grace of not being harmed, because I don't have much courage when it comes to pain. Of that I am fearful.”





His trip to the Central African Republic was the other trip strongly discouraged by security services, but Pope Francis was determined. He said that if the plane didn't land, then they would land with a parachute.









